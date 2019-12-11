The Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Office of the Head of Service, Mr. Samson Ajibade on Wednesday received the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during his unscheduled visit to the Secretariat Complex, saying that the visit wa s to inspect the working condition of staff and the environment.

Sanwo–Olu maintained that he had to move round within the Secretariat complex so as to have a first hand knowledge of what every civil servant were going through in their respective offices.

When chatting with some of the Civil Servants at their duty post, he encouraged them to be steadfast in discharging their duties effectively and efficiently, adding that public servants were the brain behind the success of any government and they need to be properly taken care of.

The Governor reiterated his administration commitment to continue to do everything possible to ensure that the welfare of public servants remain top priority.