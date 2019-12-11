25-year-old Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi over the weekend wedded the love of her life, Chike Ugochukwu, traditionally in a traditional marriage held at her hometown in Enugu State.

Chizzy and her beau got engaged to in September 2019.

Their big day was well attended by friends, families and colleagues, including Judy Austin, Eve Esin, Iheoma Nancy, Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie and Ebele Okaro and a host of others.

See photos from their traditional marriage below:

Photo source: @chizzyalichi