The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) on Wednesday in Abuja set up a four-man investigative panel to mediate in the crisis rocking the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

Phemmy Adetula, the NOC Public Relations Officer (PRO), said the decision was taken at the board meeting the NOC held ahead of its ongoing 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja.

“The panel has Francis Orbih, the President of Badminton Federation of Nigeria, as chairman with Margaret Binga, the President of Taekwondo Federation of Nigeria, and Toyin Aluko, a co-opted NOC Exco member, as members and Emmanuel Nweri of the NOC Secretariat as secretary,” he said.

Adetula said the NOC could not afford to close its eyes to recent happenings in the AFN, especially as we head towards the year 2020, an Olympic year.

“The Olympic Movement, or the Olympic Solidarity, is known for peaceful co-existence. So, for this simple fact, the athletics federation as a body overseeing an important sport like athletics is very special.

“This goes for other federations in the country.

“So, they must enjoy a peaceful environment, without any rancour, as they prepare for the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan next year.”

He said the committee was mandated to submit a report on its findings within “the shortest possible time” to NOC.