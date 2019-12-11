Manchester United’s recent wins over Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, in spite of missing several injured players, are signs the team are moving in the right direction.

Club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said this on Wednesday.

With club-record signing Paul Pogba among those sidelined, Manchester United handed their former boss Jose Mourinho his first Spurs defeat last week.

They also dented the 2019/2020 English Premier League (EPL) title charge of Pep Guardiola’s faltering Manchester City on Saturday.

“We’ve come through a sticky patch in terms of injuries and form,” Solskjaer told a Europa League news conference.

This has come before his side, who have already qualified for the last 32 knockout stages, face Dutch team AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford on Thursday.

“Results are the proof but inside we’ve always believed in what we’re doing. We’re on the right track… I see the boys training every day and the attitude and the quality. So, I’ve not been too worried,” Solskjaer said.

Manchester United’s form has been patchy this season.

But, after climbing to fifth in the league and moving within five points of fourth-placed Chelsea after a five-game unbeaten run, Solskjaer backed his team to improve further.

“Of course, consistency is vital if you want to win trophies,” he added.

“This young team need to learn how to put in performances when they don’t feel great. You don’t feel great every time you go on the pitch.

“We’ve had some games when we’ve not been able to perform as well as we like but that’s a learning curve and the boys will improve over the next couple of years… hopefully the rest of the season.”

Midfielder Jesse Lingard will miss the Alkmaar game after sustaining a knock against Manchester City, but Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot and Nemanja Matic are in line to return.

Manchester United must avoid defeat by the Dutch side to top Group L.

Solskjaer added that he was hopeful Frenchman Pogba will recover from his ankle injury before the end of the year.

“Let’s get him fit and back in form. He’ll play loads of games. He’s one of the best players in the world and we’re looking forward to having him back,” he added.