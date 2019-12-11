By Gbenro Adesina

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde on Wednesday signed the Oyo State Financial Crimes Commission Bill into law, stressing that his government would tackle corruption to the grassroots.

Shortly after the signing ceremony witnessed by his deputy, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan and other top government functionaries, Makinde noted that the domestication of anti-corruption law in Oyo State is not meant to witch-hunt anyone but to ensure transparency and accountability at all levels of governance.

The governor had earlier noted that corruption kills a society, stressing that any society with high corruption index could not develop and the citizens of such society cannot enjoy democratic dividends.

According to him, the Oyo State Financial Crimes Commission Bill will create a state agency that will ensure transparency and accountability in both state and private sector and work with the police to reduce economic and financial crimes to the barest minimum.