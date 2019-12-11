A bill to revert the name of Abubakar Saraki university to Kwara State University, Malete, has been passed through second reading at the state House of Assembly on Wednesday.

PM NEWS recalls that the 8th Assembly among several laws passed, amended the law establishing the state varsity to Abubakar Saraki university in honour of the late political gladiator, Olusola Saraki.

The House noted that the changes of the state university to suit an individual was not done appropriately, citing that several things that were supposed to be put in place to effect the changes were also not provided.

The House also said that the amendment was done without recourse to the effect it would have on the institution.

Reading the resolution of the House, the Speaker, Hon Yakubu Danladi Salihu referred the bill to the House Committee on Tertiary education to conduct a public hearing on the matter on a yet to be picked date.

The Local Government (Miscellaneous provisions) Amendment Bill 2019, and Kwara state Teaching Service Commission (Amendment Bill 2019) also passed through second reading Wednesday.