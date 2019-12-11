By Akin Kuponiyi

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned till 19 February 2020, the trial of former speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji and his aide Oyebode Atoyebi over a charge of laundering N673 million by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Liman took the decision after the two accused pleaded not guilty. The judge also slated 5 March for the trial.

The EFCC re-arraigned the former speaker and Atoyebi four years after they were discharged and acquitted by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The EFCC challenged the acquital up to the Supreme Court, where the court ruled that trial start afresh at the lower court, under a new judge.

In the 54-count amended charge of money laundering, the EFCC alleges that Ikuforiji and Atoyebi between April 2010 and August 2011 conspired together to commit illegal act, to wit, accepting various cash payments amounting to the sum of N 673 million from the Lagos State House of Assembly without going through financial institution, thereby committing an offence contrary to sections 18a of the money laundering Act 2011.

After the two defendants pleaded not guilty, the EFCC prosecuting counsel, Ekene Iheanacho urged the court to remand them in prison custody, as the case is starting afresh.

However, the defence counsel, Mr Dele Adesina SAN leading six other lawyers, opposed the application of the prosecution on the ground that the defendants are currently on bail and that the case is still on going.

Justice Liman, upheld the submission of Mr.Adesina SAN, and ordered the two defendants to continue on their bail.

Liman added that the sureties should within two weeks renew their bail application and if they are not available the defendants should provide new sureties.