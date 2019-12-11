Google announced the results of its ‘2019 Year in Search’ with the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) strike topping this year’s trending news search.

On Wednesday, Google Communication Officer Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade said that the ‘ASUU strike’ was followed by `AFCON 2019’, ‘Naira Marley’ and the ‘Women’s World Cup 2019’.

Kola-Ogunlade said that the results of the ‘Year in Search’ offered a unique perspective on the year’s major moments and top trends based on searches conducted in Nigeria.

He said: “This year’s top trending news search is `ASUU Strike’, which took the highest place over other trending news topics like ‘AFCON 2019’, ‘Naira Marley’ and the ‘Women’s World Cup 2019’.

“Naira Marley’, leads the list as the most searched person over ‘Atiku’ (Abubakar), Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party at the 2019 Nigerian general election.

“Neymar’, Brazilian professional footballer. ‘Neymar’ made the lists as the top trending sports person searched by Nigerians in 2019,’’ Kola-Ogunlade said in a statement.

According to him, Regina Daniels was the most searched actor, ranking over other actors like Genevieve Nnaji, Tonto Dikeh, Hadiza Gabon, among others.

He also said that Wizkid, “Joro” was the most searched song this year; ‘what is xenophobia’ the most asked question; while Big Brother Naija and Mehek were the most searched movie and TV shows.