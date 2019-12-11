The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved about N40billion for road projects in Oyo/Ogun, Bauchi and Kano states.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking on the outcome of the FEC meeting.

He said: ”The Ministry of Works and Housing presented two memoranda seeking approval of the federal executive council.

”The first memorandum was to resolve conflicts between existing contracts and to rescope those contracts so that the roads can be completed.

”There are two of our contractors working in contiguous locations on the Ijebu-Igbo – Onomi road toward the Oyo State border which is in Ogun State and also the Ijebu-Igbo Ita-Igba – Owonowe to Ibadan connecting Oyo and Ogun State.

”So, the council approved the revision, the rescope of work between the two contractors at the existing contract price.

”So, it’s just a revision of the rescope of works because we are not changing the contract price.”

He disclosed that the council approved N8.43billion for the reconstruction of Tagwai – Kansa to Doguwa road in Kano state while N32.015billion was also approved for the construction of Alkaleri to Futuk road in Bauchi state.

(NAN)