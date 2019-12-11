Mr Kabiru Adjoto, former Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, on Wednesday demanded the sum of N500 million as compensation from the alleged suspended Edo APC secretary, Lawrence Okah for defamation of character.

Adjoto also demanded an unreserved apology in a petition through his counsel, Ray Okezie and Co, in Benin.

The petition reads “My attention has been drawn to a publication in three national dailies of Wednesday, Dec. 11, in which you (Okah) maliciously uttered the following words against my person:

“We are aware that the state government has recruited the services of Yusuf and Adjoto to recruit armed thugs;

“They have been mandated to disrupt the scheduled rally by importing armed thugs from Kogi and Delta;

“The above words were uttered by you although you knew them to be incorrect;

“These words maliciously uttered by you, aside from the three national dailies, have been widely published.”

According to the petition, the publications in the national dailies have brought Adjoto’s name and character to disrepute and exposed him to public opprobrium.

“Adjoto is one of the respected leaders of APC in Edo state and the immediate past speaker of Edo House of Assembly who relinquished that office a few months ago after the general elections.

“By the said words, you meant and have caused members of the public who read the said publication to perceive Adjoto as a thug, a killer and a violent person.

“Our client, therefore, demands an immediate retraction of the said publication in the same number of national dailies within seven days from the date of this petition.

“Our client further demands from you the payment of the sum of N500 million within seven days as compensation for the irreparable damage the said publications have caused his person and reputation,” the petition added.

According to the petition, if the above demands are not met promptly, the petitioner’s counsel may not give further notice to Okah before commencing legal proceedings against him.

Contacted, Lawrence Okah said: “Adjoto is my friend, we have no problem, if he wants N500 million from me, there is no problem.”