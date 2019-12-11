A Kano State High Court judge, A. T. Badamasi has ordered Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to stop the creation of a Council of Chiefs.

According to Daily Trust, Justice Badamosi granted an interim injunction restraining Governor Ganduje from taking away the functions and powers of the applicants under the Kano State Emirate Council Law 2019 pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice.

The court also restrained Ganduje “from taking any step whatsoever under the law without consultation with the applicants pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” the order reads.

Justice Badamasi has adjourned the case till December 17, 2019 for hearing of motion on notice.

Four senior council members and kingmakers in the Kano Emirate Council filed a case before Justice Badamasi challenging the state governor from creating four additional emirates in the state.

Other parties in the suit are speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Kano State House of Assembly, Kano State Attorney General, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir and Dr Ibrahim Abubakar. The applicants in the suit are Alhaji Yusuf Nabahani (Madakin Kano), Alhaji Abdullahi Sarki Ibrahim Makama (Madakin Kano), Alhaji Bello Abubakar (Sarkin Dawaki Maituta) and Alhaji Mukhtar Adnan (Sarkin Ban Kano).

When contacted, the state’s Commissioner of Justice, Ibrahim Mukhtar said “prior to the issuance of the order, a law was formulated which paved way for the appointment of the four emirs and Kano State Council of Chiefs.

“This also allows government to appoint Emir Muhammad Sanusi ll as chairman of the council.

The four emirates on their part have already inaugurated their councils with emirs as chairmen of their respective councils. “So, where did government take over the functions and powers of the applicants as they claimed? Government did not in any way temper with the functions and powers of the applicants,” he queried.

On 9 December, Ganduje announced the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi as Chairman of the new Council of Chiefs.

Ganduje said he made the appointment from the powers invested on him by Sections 4 (2) (g) and Section 5((1) (2) of the Kano State Emirate Councils Law 2019.

Four first-class Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Alhaji Dr. Tafida Abubakar (Autan Bawo), Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar II and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, were appointed as automatic members of the Council, as enshrined in the State Emirate Council Law.