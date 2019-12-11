Former Big Brother Naija’s (BBNaija) housemate, Cindy Okafor has struck an Ambassadorial deal with the Abia State Government on ‘Made in Aba Project.’

Cindy took to her Instagram page to announce the new deal she got from the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu to be the ambassador on ‘Made in Aba Project.’

“I am so excited, to represent such great course. Made in Aba project is something the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu is very passionate about.

“Becoming the Ambassador for such a great course is something I am exceptionally proud of.

“Thank you Abia State Government for bringing me into this light. Thanks to the honourable Commissioner for Information, John Okeiyi Kalu and the Secretary to the State, Barr. Chris Ezem for the warm reception,” she wrote on her Instagram page.