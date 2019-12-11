BBNaija season four ex-housemate, Khafi Kareem has finally received her Innoson Motors car prize which she won during the show.

The excited reality star shared the news on her Instagram page @acupofkhafi which she captioned “Guess who is the newest car owner in town. I finally got my car and I couldn’t be happier. Thank you so much Innoson vehicles. I will be calling her lady foxy so if you see me drive by, Holla at your girl,” she said.

Sometime in August, 2019 Khafi won the Innoson IVM Fox car during the ‘Proudly Nigerian’ challenge on the show.

The challenge, sponsored by Nigerian brand, Innoson Motors, tasked housemates to present their Nigerian stories and highlight the beauty of being Nigerian. During the first round, housemates gave presentations on their Nigerian story, however, Khafi’s excellent and inspiring presentation got viewers emotional.

Following BBNaija, Khafi pushes through and has hosted major events including The Future Awards and Nigeria Legal awards.

The talented YouTuber speaks French, English, Italian, Chinese and Yoruba.