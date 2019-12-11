10 Nigerian comedians who became popular on Instagram

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The advent of social media has done more good than harm to Nigerians with many talented young Nigerians using the platform to flaunt their talents, becoming Instagram models, influencers, comedians, singers. The list is endless.

Gone are the days when many upcoming comedians go to talent shows, hoping to get that big break that will shoot them into the limelight. Today, they have flocked the social media to showcase their talents. They are amazing at what they do and will make you smile if you are having a bad day.

These people are really making waves in the entertainment industry that new talent keeps popping up every day. Here are some of the Nigerian comedians currently making waves with their funny skits on Instagram in no particular order.

1. BrodaShaggi (@brodashaggi)

This hardworking comedian born Samuel Animashaun Perry is currently the most popular internet sensation in Nigeria with over 3 million followers.

Nigeria’s number 1 Fine boy Agbero is a graduate of the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos. He is also a singer, actor, screenwriter and director.

BrodaShaggi joined the rank of stars whose popularity had been amplified by social media after his skit about “Jesus appeared in Mushin” went viral. In the video, he was asked by Aunty Shaggi what he would do if Jesus appeared in that vicinity.

Before the BrodaShaggi character became popular, he had created other characters like Inspector Perry, Akani Ibadan and Lecturer Dele. His impersonation of street culture and attitude has gained him a bunch of fans including the pop sensation Davido who gave a membership card to his 30 billion gang.

2. Lasisi (@lasisielenu)

Lasisi Elenu stands out as one of the talented Nigerian comedians who always reaches his fans with funny ranting on Instagram, using a Snapchat filter that makes his mouth wide like frying pan. He currently has over 2.2 million followers.

Lasisi rants are hilarious and while the filter does add the element of visual hilarity to it, it still holds up when done with a regular face as shown by his bookings for live stand-up comedy shows in the country.

The angry man and CEO of SumJusAppenRighNow, without a doubt, is certainly one of the best Nigerian Instagram comedians.

3. Crazeclown (@crazeclown)

The real name of this famous comedian is Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke. A graduate from Kharkiv National Medical University (Ukraine).

Crazeclown was one of the first Nigerians to carve a niche for himself in the comedy skits field. The talented comedian often features antics of his ‘son’ Ade who is in his skits, mostly to show how a typical Nigerian father behaves.

Dressed in his elderly man routine with an off-white agbada and a cap that is customarily known to the Yoruba tribe, Crazeclown delivers structured hilarity to over 2.9 million followers and regular sponsored posts from various brands.

In terms of success, Crazeclown has made a name for himself.

4. Maraji (@maraji_)

Beautiful and talented Gloria Oloruntobi popularly known as Maraji gained popularity and made bucks on Instagram with her funny short videos and she is one of the most hilarious comedians on Instagram with her mimicking skills and beautiful voice.

Maraji who currently has over 1million followers on Instagram shot into limelight in 2016 after winning a lip-sync battle.

The Covenant University graduate has featured in musical videos like Falz’s “Something Light”, Yemi Alade’s “Single” and “Searching” has earned cooperate node from big brands like Coca Cola and Indomie.

5. Woli Arole (@officialarole)

Woli Arole whose real name is Oluwatoyin Bayegun, rose to fame on Instagram after posting videos of himself preaching the gospel in comical ways reminiscent of local prophets.

Arole who joined Instagram in 2015 now has 1.4 million followers. His first skit was a 15-second post where he said, “The election of your life which Orubebe wants to scatter, God should Jega it.’

6. Woli Agba (@woliagba_ayoajewole)

Ayo Ajewole popularly known as Woli Agba first started his entertainment career as part of the famous Alfa Sule group that took the southwest by storm a few years back with the slogan “that is to say won ti gan pa.”

He has obviously gone out on his own and has done quite well for himself by founding Instagram Parish Ministry (IPM), a fast-growing gospel-entertainment brand that focuses on creating an atmosphere filled with laughter and God’s presence through our comic and evange-comedy concepts.

Woli Agba is certainly not suffering from a lack of audience, with over 2.3 million followers.

7. Omo Ibadan (@iamlizzyjay)

This comedienne, mc and actor, Lizzy Jay Adebola is the CEO of Omo Ibadan Cosin Senta, where she confuses the students with her own hilarious pronunciations with Ibadan accents.

Lizzy is consistent with her creative content and she reaches a wide range of audience, causing them to laugh and forget their worries after watching her visuals.

Omo Ibadan has over 1.2million followers on this platform. She is also the face of many brands.

8. Wofaifada (@wofaifada)

This actress, TV presenter, and model whose real name is Wofai Ewa started her skits in 2014 and ever since then, she has been really working hard. With over 800,000 followers, she is a talented queen and her skit is unique, hilarious, and magnetic.

With a similar act to Maraji, the graduate of the University of Calabar explores the Nigerian reality in a funny way.

9. Josh2funny (@josh2funny)

Josh Alfred popularly known as Josh 2 funny and Madam Felicia is also among the best Nigerian comedians. Josh is really taking the leading role when it comes to the cross-dressing comedy.

He has over 1.2million followers on Instagram.

Josh who is also a singer and actor. He was a guest actor on the sitcom My Flatmates.

10. MC Lively (@mc_lively)

Michael Sani Amanesi who always puts on a white shirt and tie acting as a jobless lawyer became popular through his funny skits, addressing the current situation of things in Nigeria.

The graduate of Law came into the limelight after his skit where the interviewer asked him if he could burn all his certificates for 5million dollars went viral.

He has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, and this has shown that he has more hits.

We also have Frank Donga, Twyse, Cute Abiola, Oluwadolarz, Williams Uchemba, Datwarrigirl, Chief Obi, Sydney Talker, Taooma.

The list is endless. We listed 10. You can add yours to the list.