US House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled two articles of impeachment against United States President Donald Trump, the culmination of three months of investigations after a whistleblower leaked Trump’s phone call asking for a quid pro quo with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

But Trump dismissed the articles as sheer political madness.

According to Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the two articles of impeachment are: one charge of abuse of power and another of obstruction of Congress.

“Our president holds the ultimate public trust. When he betrays that trust and puts himself before a country, he endangers the constitution and he endangers our national security,” said Nadler, the House Judiciary Committee chief.

Democrats claim Trump abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress when he asked Ukraine to investigate his rivals, including Joe Biden.

Trump and his allies acknowledge he likely will be impeached in the Democratic-controlled House, but expect he will be acquitted next year in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Ahead of the unveiling of the articles, Trump dismissed it, calling it “sheer Political Madness!” in a tweet.

To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019