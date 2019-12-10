A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Tuesday, sentenced a teenage student, Anas Sidi-Baba, to one-year imprisonment over sexual encroachment on, and criminal intimidation of, his stepmother.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after the defendant had pleaded guilty of the offence, he told the court that he was enchanted by his stepbrothers.

“My stepbrothers enchanted me and made me become a drug addict. Sometimes, I go naked; and sometimes, I do wake up late at night to pray, he said.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, however, granted the convict a bail option of N20,000 and that he must also pay N20,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the Police Counsel, Sgt. Aliyu Ibrahim, told the court that on Dec. 5, at about 6.00 pm., one Fatima Sidi-Baba of Unguan Sanusi, Kaduna, reported the incident to the Metro police division.

The counsel said that Sidi-Baba went into her room while she was asleep and that most times, he would come in naked.

“On Dec. 3, at about 2.30 am., she saw him while using his cell phone’s torch to peep into her window. She came out and held him, while the phone along with a stick of cigarette fell off his hands,” he said.

Ibrahim, who said that the offence was punishable under Section 232 of Sharia Penal Code, prayed the court to sanction Sidi-Baba accordingly and also order him to pay N20,000 as compensation for the fear he usually instilled in his stepmother.