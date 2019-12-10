Mr. Femi Falana, the counsel of the #RevolutioNow covener has warned journalists not to peddle rumours in their quest to fight injustice in the country.

Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria gave the advice on Monday night at the 14th Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting at Ikeja, Lagos.

The award was organised by Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) to celebrate journalists who take the risk of protecting democracy.

“We must ensure we fight injustice until it is over in our country. I will also urge us all, particularly journalists, not to peddle rumours in their quest to fight injustice,” he said

The human rights activist while congratulating the awardees also urged them to keep up the good work.