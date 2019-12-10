The government of South Africa has amended its ministerial handbook which limits the expenses that can be incurred by those in cabinet and holders of other public offices.

According to the handbook, ministers can now only purchase vehicles up to R700 000($47, 442) including VAT, maintenance and security additions.

Before the peg, ministers were reported to be buying vehicles valued in excess of R900 000($61,000).

Air travel is limited to economy class for domestic flights, reports memeburn.com

But government announcing that it has also limited officials to economy while travelling abroad, has been criticised as deceptive. The rule book says that the ministers will only travel economy for all international flights under two hours long.

“This government really takes us for fools”, said Leon Schreib, a member of the Opposition Democratic Alliance..

“In other words: ministerial jaunts to New York, Geneva and London will all remain business class. How many international flights are shorter than 2 hours?”.

The rule book also cuts personal domestic flight allowances from 30 per year to 20.

South Africa’s ministers will be limited to R60 000 per year expenditure on renting smartphones. This number also covers official call costs.

Minister’s residential privileges have also been cut.

“Staff in support of a member’s office, excluding household aides, has been reduced,” said Senzo Mchunu, the minister of Public Service and Administration.

“Ministers’ support has been reduced from 13 to seven, Deputy Ministers’ from nine to five, Premiers’ from 12 to seven and MECs’ from 12 to five.”

Security upgrades to households will also not be covered.

“In respect of water and electricity, the State’s contribution will be limited to R5000 per month, per state-owned residence. No contribution will be made in respect of private residences,” added Mchunu.

But in another reaction, a South African urged government to look into the issue of ministers paying peanuts as rent for accommodation in highbow areas.

“Good news…they must look it to the issue of rental income from ministers..they can’t be paying R1200 per month rent for a house at Waterkloof where houses are valued at over R4million, they have to start paying market related prices”, wrote K.G. Lefifi, who calls himself “son of Africa’ on Twitter.