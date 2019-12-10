Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Prince Adedamola Docemo as the new Managing Director of the Lagos State Advertising and Signage Agency (LASAA).

Docemo’s appointment was confirmed in a letter issued by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile said Docemo’s appointment followed the vacuum created by the expiration of the tenure of the former Managing Director, on 13th September 2019.

The statement also confirmed that Docemo’s appointment takes effect from December 9th, 2019.

Prior to his appointment, Docemo was the CEO of Viadotech Limited, a foremost player in the Outdoor Advertising, Telecommunications and Engineering sectors in Nigeria.

He also worked at various times with Bell & Bell telecommunications Limited, Private Networks Nigeria Limited and Emotion Advertising Limited.

Adedamola Docemo is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, with a Postgraduate Diploma from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Osun State.

He is a member of the Project Management Institute as well as the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria – APCON.