Maersk has issued an official confirmation of the robbery attack on its managing director, Gildas Tohouo Tohouo, by armed men, in his Ikoyi home on Sunday night.

The robbery attack claimed the life of his wife, the Hungarian Bernadett Kurucz. She was brutally stabbed.

“We are sorry to confirm that a colleague and his family have been attacked in their residence in Lagos, Nigeria during the evening of 8th December 2019″, wrote David Williams, Regional Managing Director of Africa for A. P. Moller-Maersk.

“Tragically, the wife of our colleague passed away at the scene. Our colleague is in hospital, where his condition is critical but stable.

“His three children are all safe and accounted for.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathy goes to the family. We will do whatever we can to support them in this tragedy,”

He also revealed that the “relatives of the family are in the process of being notified”

“Relevant authorities are investigating the incident. Maersk is supporting the investigation in every possible way, Williams said”.

