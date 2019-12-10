By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lawal Jimeta, said security agencies are working together to prevent a planned clash by rival cult groups in Benin metropolis.

Jimeta revealed this in response to viral videos on the internet posted by members of rival cult groups threatening to kill themselves in the ancient city.

He said the Police had studied the videos by the rival cult groups and are taking decisive action on the threats.

He noted that a committee has been set up to tackle cultism in the state with a view to checkmating cult-related activities.