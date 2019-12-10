President Muhammadu Buhari has left the country for Aswan, Egypt to attend the Peace and Development Forum.

The President is accompanied by Governors Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State. They are expected back on Friday, December 13th.

The Forum “An Agenda for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa” holds December 11-12, 2019, is an initiative to address the interconnections between peace and development in Africa while promoting Africa-led solutions through strengthening policies and practices.

The initiative is being launched by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in his capacity as the Chairman of the African Union (AU) and as an advocate of Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development in Africa – a recurring theme of his tenure as the AU Chairman. It is also grounded in the AU’s Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, and the search for African solutions to African problems.

The gathering is expected to bring together heads of state and government, leaders from regional and international organisations, financial institutions, private sector, and civil societies as well as scholars, visionaries and prominent experts for action-oriented discussions on the threats, challenges, and opportunities.

It is also expected to end with a Declaration on the theme of the Forum and become an annual event.