The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi zonal office, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, secured the conviction of one Moses Abah Ijiga before the Federal High Court, sitting in Makurdi, Benue State.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon found him guilty and sentenced him to one year imprisonment.

Pastor Moses, who bagged one year imprisonment, was arraigned on amended one-count charge bordering on fraudulent impersonation.