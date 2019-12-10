By Adejoke Adeleye

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun State Command, Mr Hameed Abodunrin has appealed to media practitioners to continue to support the security agency for more efficiency and productiveness in discharging its duties.

He spoke during his courtesy visit to the Secretariat of Consolidated Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Commandant said the security outfit cannot achieve its mandate accept with the support of other security stakeholders, especially the media.

He also appealed with the media to trust the corps with the right information, saying both the media and security are information managers and processors.

The Commandant said the credibility of news on the broadcast platforms is high compare to other platforms.

His words: “I will like to say credibility of news on broadcast platforms are very high. We as a security outfit will continue to rely on you for your support. We are virtually working with the same thing which is information. We should understand each other more. I want you to trust us more”.

Abodunrin also said that the command would introduced personal security techniques for media practitioners in the State.

In his response, the Chairman of the chapel, Mr. Kazeem Olowe said both the media and security agencies are partners in progress which benefits is for development of Nigeria.

He, however, assured the commandant of the chapel’s more synergy and support.