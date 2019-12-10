The General Overseer of Shiloh Word Chapel, Abuja, Prophet Ikechukwu Samuel, has bagged a Honorary Doctorate Award from the Institute of Corporate and Public Administration of Nigeria (ICPAN).

The event, which was held at the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday, 7 December, 2019, had in attendance people from all walks of life.

The elated Samuel said “once your focus is on God and humanity, you won’t stop advancing in life.”

He added that “Life is not measured by just the amount of money you stalk in the bank. Life is not measured by the amount of properties you have been able to amass, but essentially the number of lives and destinies you have impacted, this is my story.”