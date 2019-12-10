Ismaila Mustapha a.k.a Mompha, the Instagram celebrity docked by the EFCC for 14 counts of fraud and money laundering has deleted all his posts on the social media platform.

The man who calls himself, ‘sky man’ and ‘citizen of the sky’, and who had used Instagram to display an ostentatious lifestyle has gone blank on the platform.

The CEO of the unregistered Mompha Bureau de Change did not state the reason. His 683,000 followers were shocked to find all his posts gone on Tuesday.

On Monday, he regained his freedom from the prison after perfecting the bail conditions handed to him by a Lagos High Court.

Mompha was arraigned on 29 November by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 14 counts bordering on fraud, money laundering and running a foreign exchange business without the authorisation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He was granted a N100m bail.