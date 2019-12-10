Manchester City on Tuesday released the list of players travelling to Zagreb for their final Champions League Group C match.

Pep Guardiola’s side takes on Dinamo on Wednesday evening at the Stadion Maksimir, with kick-off at 5.55 PM UK time and 6.55 PM Nigeria time.

City are already guaranteed top spot in the group having taken 11 points from first five matches.

FULL MATCHDAY 6 SQUAD:

1 Claudio Bravo

2 Kyle Walker

7 Raheem Sterling

8 Ilkay Gündogan

9 Gabriel Jesus

11 Oleksandr Zinchenko

12 Angeliño

16 Rodrigo

17 Kevin De Bruyne

20 Bernardo Silva

22 Benjamin Mendy

26 Riyad Mahrez

27 João Cancelo

30 Nicolás Otamendi

31 Ederson

33 Scott Carson

47 Phil Foden

50 Eric Garcia

78 Taylor Harwood-Bellis