Manchester City on Tuesday released the list of players travelling to Zagreb for their final Champions League Group C match.
Pep Guardiola’s side takes on Dinamo on Wednesday evening at the Stadion Maksimir, with kick-off at 5.55 PM UK time and 6.55 PM Nigeria time.
City are already guaranteed top spot in the group having taken 11 points from first five matches.
FULL MATCHDAY 6 SQUAD:
1 Claudio Bravo
2 Kyle Walker
7 Raheem Sterling
8 Ilkay Gündogan
9 Gabriel Jesus
11 Oleksandr Zinchenko
12 Angeliño
16 Rodrigo
17 Kevin De Bruyne
20 Bernardo Silva
22 Benjamin Mendy
26 Riyad Mahrez
27 João Cancelo
30 Nicolás Otamendi
31 Ederson
33 Scott Carson
47 Phil Foden
50 Eric Garcia
78 Taylor Harwood-Bellis
