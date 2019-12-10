By Paul Iyoghojie

The children of Late Joshua Olusoga of Surulere, Lagos have dragged their brother, Gbenga Olusoga, 59, before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing the certificate of occupancy and survey plan documents of their late father’s property located at 14, Badaru Street, Surulere, Lagos.

A police source alleged that the accused was ordered arrested by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos Mr. Lawal Shehu, following a petition by the children of Late Olusoga represented by Babasola Olusoga.

Police identified other complainants as Helen Adewale; Banjo Adewale; Akinola Olusoga; Anyawu Tinuade and Olufunke Bayomi.

The accused was charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos on a four-court charge bothering on stealing, concealment and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Police Counsel, S. Molo told the court in charge number E/56/2019 that the accused committed the offence in June, 2019 at I, Victory close, Abule Egba, Lagos.

Molo informed the court that the accused tricked his elder brother, Babasola Olusoga and collected title documents like certificate of occupancy C. of O. and survey Plan of their Late father’s Property from him to deprived his siblings from benefiting from their late father’s property.

Molo said that when all efforts by the complainants to have access to their Late father’s property proved futile, they reported the matter to the police leading to the accused’s arrest.

He said the offenses, the accused committed were punishable under sections 411, 323, 287 (9) and 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and Magistrate O. O Adeshina granted him N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Adeshina adjourned the case till 11 December, 2019 for mention.