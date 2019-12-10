As a way of demonstrating its commitment to promoting fitness and healthy living among Nigerians, Keystone Bank Limited, recently partnered with Nilayo Sports Management Limited (NSML), to host the maiden edition of the Valuejet IAU African Championship, Remo 2019 competition.

The 50km ultra-distance race event held on Saturday December 7, 2019 at Sagamu, Ogun State, was the first African championship in IAU’s 35-year history. The three-in-one championship had about 4000 athletes from across 35 IAU member countries.

The race which took off at the Gateway International Stadium had in attendance dignitaries including the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, president of IAU in Africa, Solomon Ogba, executive director, Keystone Bank, Yemi Odusoya, ex- Nigeria athlete, Falilat Ogunkoya, among others.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Bukola Olopade, the managing director of NSML said the race is one of the company’s numerous ways to create bond among Nigerians and the world at large. “The ultra-marathon is first of its kind in Africa and we are elated that our company is responsible for bringing youths together to harness their talents. “Valuejet IAU African Championships is a trendsetter. The ultra-race has set an excellent example for ultra-running on the continent”, he concluded.

Commenting on the bank’s involvement in the event, executive director of Keystone Bank Limited, Mr. Yemi Odusanya said the lender recognises the importance of health to nation building, stating, “A healthy workforce is considered the most productive workforce. Good health is critical to economic development and therefore, health remains one of our core CSR pillars in the bank. Keystone Bank will continually strive to promote advanced healthcare in Nigeria.

“The competition showcases the bank’s commitment to community investment and project financing.

“Therefore, sponsoring the Valuejet IAU African Championship, Remo 2019 competition is in line with our vision to promote a healthier nation as a whole.”

At the event, winners of the 50-kilometre ultra-race in both foreign and local categories pocketed $2,000, while the second and the third placed runners received $1,500 and $1,000, respectively.

For the Nigerian local five-kilometre run, the winner received N500, 000, runner-up N300, 000, while the second runner-up went home with N150, 000.

Nigerian musical artistes, CDQ, Slimcase and Naira Marley were also on ground to add glamour to the event.

While Nilayo Sports Management is a sports management and marketing company, working with some of the biggest names in the world of sports like IAAF, CAA and AFN aimed at promoting sporting activities from grassroots level to international level in Africa, Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.