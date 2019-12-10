In a recent post on her Instagram, Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, vowed to keep slaying and killing the game, with a warning that we have not seen anything yet. She also spoke of a heart attack, probably for her haters.

Read the full Instagram post:

“I am here to stay, my lights will never go dim, I will keep slaying and killing this game, my blessings will never run dry… As long as my God lives …. you just have to get used to my shine .. don’t give yourself a heart attack already cos y’all ain’t seen nothing yet”

Ini Edo, born 23 April 1982, began her acting career in 2000 and has featured in more than 100 movies since her debut. Wow! 100 movies!