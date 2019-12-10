American singer and actress, ‘Cassie’ Elizabeth Ventura who was also a long time girlfriend of Sean Diddy Combs has welcomed her first child with her husband Alex Fine.

According to TMZ, the couple has christened the new baby born in L.A. County hospital on Friday, December 6 Frankie Fine.

The baby girl weighed in at 8 lbs., 4 oz and measured a smidge over 21 inches long at birth.

The 32-year-old Cassie, parted ways with Diddy after 11 years together. Thereafter, she found love again in Alex, her personal trainer.