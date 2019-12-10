By Paul Iyoghojie

A Businessman, Murphy Atsepoyi Akpieyi, aka, Teddy Murphy, 42, has been declared wanted by the Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrate Court, Lagos for allegedly jumping bail to evade prosecution in a N32.7 million fraud case instituted against him by the police.

The arrest bench warrant was issued by the Chief Magistrate of the court, A.O Adebayo when the Police Prosecuting Counsel in the case, ASP Wewe Adegbayi presented a bench warrant application with charge No A/34/2013 before the court on the last hearing day, praying the court that the fleeing defendant, Akpieyi be declare wanted as the information available to him about the defendant revealed that he had jumped bail and fled abroad.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Adedayo said “I hereby declare the defendant, Murphy Atsepoyi Akpieyi wanted for jumping bail.”

Akpieyi, a resident of 3, Murphy Akpieyi Street Ogudu GRA, Ogudu, Lagos and his accomplice, Kingsley Maduekwe were arrested by the operatives of the Police Special Fraud unit, Ikoyi, Lagos and charged before the count for allegedly obtaining the sum of N32, 700, 000 from the Managing Director of Sochigiator Investment Limited, Agnes Ehigiator under false pretense.

Adegbayi had informed the court that the defendants tricked and collected N32.7 million from the complaint to supply her Automated Gas Oil (AGO), but that the defendants failed to supply the products to the woman and instead converted the money to their use.

He said that the Defendants also went ahead to dubiously issued three Guaranty Trust Bank cheques valued N10m to the complainant for the payment of the oil, but when the complainant presented the cheques to the bank for payment, it was dishonored due to lack of money in the defendants account.

Adegbayi said the offences; the defendants committed were punishable under sections 409, 312, 335 and 319 of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2011.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted N2m bail each with two sureties each in the sum.

Adegbayi said that Akpieyi suddenly jumped bail while the trial of the matter was going on.

Adedayo adjourned the matter to 14 January, 2020 for continuation of trial.