The biggest corporate-social event of the year, “The Unofficial Christmas Party” is set to hold on Thursday, 12th of December, 2019 at Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos with the theme, ‘Future Perfect’.

The Unofficial Christmas Party 2019 will see Grammy-nominated artist, Burna Boy headlining the event alongside comedian Bovi, popular hype man, Shody and DJ Babus.

Created by Funmi Victor-Okigbo, The Unofficial Christmas party which is in its 6th year is an annual multi-corporate end of year party initiative that brings together leading organizations, teams, and entrepreneurs under one roof to celebrate the year’s accomplishments.

The UX Party is a way for like-minded professionals to meet, mingle and network in an informal, fun, yet opulently creative setting and this year’s UX Party is the perfect way to usher in the new year as the organizers of this unique event plan to up the ante this year.

Last year’s 70s inspired theme “A Night at Studio 54”, saw the Landmark Center transformed into a replica of the famous Studio 54 nightclub – featuring large dangling crystal disco balls, bright colors, and an illuminating dance floor, the likes of which have not been seen in Lagos.

Three teams made up of employees from organizations were led by a celebrity (Noble Igwe, Akah Nnani and Ade Laoye) to battle for a cash prize of N500,000.

With almost the whole hall in agreement, team Ade Laoye representing Caracal Oil and Gas, won with their energetic and powerful lip-sync performance of Tina Turner ‘s 1971 hit, “Rolling on the River (Proud Mary)”.