President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Dr. Muiz Banire as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, and appointed Mr Edward Lametek Adamu, as replacement.

Banire was appointed AMCON Chairman in July 2018 and has been removed less than two years after.

The nomination of Adamu was contained in a letter sent to the Senate the President on Tuesday, seeking the confirmation of a newly-appointed Chairman for the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), in accordance with the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act.

Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu is currently the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. He was nominated by President Buhari and confirmed by the Senate on March 23, 2018, after working in the apex bank for 25 years before he retired.

He was appointed as the CBN Director of Strategy Management Department in 2012.

Four years later, he was deployed to the Human Resources Department of the bank as a director, a position he held until his retirement on February 14, 2018.

Meanwhile, President Buhari also sought the confirmation of the appointment of the chairman and members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

He made the request in another letter read by the Senate President during the plenary on Tuesday.

This comes a day after the Presidency announced the appointment of Muhammad Nami as the new Executive Chairman of the FIRS.