President Muhammadu Buhari has removed senior advocate of Nigeria, Dr Muiz Banire as chairman Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, just after spending one year in his tenure.

Banire, who was commissioner of transport 1999-2007) and environment(2007-2011) in Lagos state under Governors Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Raji Fashola had his appointment confirmed last year October as chairman of the agency.

But in a surprising move, Buhari wrote the Senate on Tuesday seeking the confirmation of another Chairman for the agency.

He is Mr Edward Lametek Adamu, a deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

It was not clear whether Banire resigned from the job as he has of recent dusted his wigs and started going to court.

But the change coming 24 hours after another Lagos boy, Babatunde Fowler was shoved out the Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS) has drawn some eyebrows.

Attempts by P.M.NEWS to contact Banire failed on Tuesday, as he said he was in court.

Banire, 53, was the first national legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress when the group was formed in 2014.

He did not re-contest the position at the party’s convention in 2018.