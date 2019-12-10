A Bill for a law to establish Imo State Lotteries Board, on Tuesday passed second reading at the state House of Assembly.

The Bill which was sponsored by Deputy Speaker of the House, Mr. Okey Onyekamma (Mbaitoli-PDP) was read and granted accelerated hearing.

During the second reading, Onyekamma noted that the bill if passed would greatly enhance Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state.

He added that the bill would also provide necessary legal framework for owners and operators of betting houses and other similar gaming facilities and forestall fraud and illegality.

He added that it would also increase employment opportunities for unemployed youths in the state.

Supporting the bill, Mr Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru-PDP) noted that there was a need to stress the age limit for gamblers while calling for strict penalties for those allowing underage betting.

He added that enforcing the age restrictions would go a long way to curb moral decadence among youths in the society.

Similarly, Onyemaechi Njoku (Ihitte Uboma -PDP) noted that the bill would help to curb activities of fraudulent proprietors of gaming houses while ensuring that only legal establishments operate in the state.

The Speaker, Mr Collins Chiji (Isiala Mbano-PDP) referred the bill to the House Committee on Commerce and Industry for further legislative work.

Chiji directed the committee to report back with its funding on Dec. 12, 2019.