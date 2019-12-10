Controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide has dropped a shade for her co-entertainers who have been accusing her of being ungrateful in spite of all efforts they rendered to her during the reality show.

Angela Okorie recently called out Tacha for being ungrateful. She sparked off mixed reactions after accusing the reality show star of ignoring her and refusing to take her calls weeks after leaving the Big Brother House.

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, where she dragged Tacha for being ungrateful. She went to call out the reality TV star for ignoring her and refusing to take her calls weeks after leaving the Big Brother House.

This came months after sex herbs expert, Jaruma also accused Tacha of doing the same thing.

Reacting to the accusation, the reality show star in an Instagram-live session with her fans, stated that she won’t be replying those calling her out because they are not worth it.

According to Tacha, she should get paid for the publicity she will be giving such individuals with her response.

She further directed those calling her out on social media to seek the attention they want elsewhere.