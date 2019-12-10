Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad, the world’s oldest serving premier, said on Tuesday it would be a good idea for the world’s youngest prime minister, Finland’s Sanna Marin, to ask “old people” for their advice.

Marin, 34, was the sole candidate for her government’s top post after the resignation of Antti Rinne following a declaration of no confidence in him by a party in Finland’s ruling coalition.

The 94-year-old Prime Minister said in an interview with Reuters: “While we believe in the idealism of young people, it is important also for them to consider the experience of the old people,”

“Then there will be a combination of the two, and that would be good.”