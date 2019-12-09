By Jennifer Okundia

Outstanding journalists from the print, radio, television photo, cartoon and online categories are honored yearly during the 14th Wole Soyinka Awards for Investigative Reporting.

Thirteen finalists were shortlisted from 194 entries received by the Wole Soyinka Center for Investigative journalism this year at the event which held on Monday December 9th at Neca House, Ikeja Lagos.

Journalists from all walks of life amongst friends and other guests, were in attendance to grace the beautiful moment yet again.

Below are the list of winners from different categories:

Online

Ayodele Adeniran – Guardian Photojournalist (Award for commended works)

Saheed Olugbon – Punch Newspaper Photojournalist (Award for commended works)

Odutayo Odusanya – Punch (Award plus N50,000) (Runner up)

Damilola Banjo – Sahara Reporters (Award for commended works)

Chikezie Omeje – International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) ( Award plus N50,000) (Runner up)

Isine Ibanga – The Next Edition Newspaper (Winner) (Award plus N100,000)

Editorial

Albert Ohams – The Sun Newspaper Cartoon Editor (Award for commended works)

Mary Abayomi Fatile – FRCN (Award for commended works)

Bukola Samuel Wemimo – TVC (Award for commended works)

Sharon Ijasan – TVC (Award plus N50,000) (Runner up)

Print

Oladimeji Ramon – Punch (Award for commended works)

Chinwe Agbeze – The Sun (Award plus N50,000) (Runner up)

Samson Folarin – Punch (Winner) (Award plus N100,000)

Anti Corruption Defender Award (Honorary Award Recipients)

Osai Ojigho Amnesty International Nigeria (Human Rights Specialty)

Sunmi Smart-Cole Lifetime Award for Journalistic Excellence

Overall Winner

Isine Ibanga (N50,000 extra)

Femi Falana (SAN) in a brief speech congratulated the awardees, urging them not to rest on their oars. He also stressed that there should be follow up on the stories, an injustice fought until brought to book and that journalists should refrain from peddling rumors.

Falana further stated that Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity to the Muhammadu Buhari administration and Femi Adesina, special adviser on media and publicity to the president insulted our collective intelligence by issuing a false statement that the Department of State Security Service was only seeking to protect the interest of Nigerians from Insurgence and it’s peace threatened by Sahara Reporters Publisher Omoyele Sowore. Stating that by Tuesday, December 10th the duo should issue an official apology to Nigerians.

Femi Falana also disclosed that the SSS sent delegates to the federal high court to apologize for the arm invasion of the court.

The DSS does not necessarily need the permission of the Presidency in all cases to carry out its essential responsibilities that are laid down in the Nigerian Constitution – which was the foundation for the restoration of democracy in our country in 1999. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 8, 2019

However, it should not surprise anyone who has followed his actions and words that Sowore is a person of interest to the DSS. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 8, 2019

Jiti Ogunye, Board Secretary, WSCIJ gave the closing remarks and appreciation.