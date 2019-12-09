Comedian Steve Harvey made a joke about cartels while speaking to Miss Colombia Gabriela Tafur Náder onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

Harvey had been discussing his infamous 2015 gaffe, when he incorrectly named Miss Colombia the new Miss Universe instead of Miss Philippines before he made the joke.

Miss Colombia Gabriela Tafur Náder referenced Harvey’s 2015 mistake when Harvey announced she had made the top 20.

“Are you sure?” she joked. “Should I go back?”

Harvey said “Yes, look,” and then spelled out Colombia.

When Náder told Harvey that her country had forgiven his mistake, he said: “The cartel hasn’t forgiven me.”

The joke didn’t sit well with many viewers, who took to Twitter to express their disappointment in Harvey.

lol Steve Harvey really made a cartel joke to Miss Colombia………like cmon my guy do better🤦🏻‍♀️ — la princesa avendaño🇨🇴 (@AvenMelly) December 9, 2019

LMFAOOO STEVE HARVEY MADE A RACIST CARTEL JOKE TO MISS COLUMBIA ON LIVE TV???? — ImNotAReesesCupKindaBitch (@TerryToldiT) December 9, 2019

Did Steve Harvey really just make a cartel joke with Colombia standing right next to him… yikes — Andreina🍒 (@andreinawho) December 9, 2019

Steve Harvey talking about a "Colombian cartel", what a disrespectful man! That's not even counts like a joke, not funny at all. #MissUniverso2019 #MissUniverse — Elknnth (@elknnth) December 9, 2019

did steve harvey make a drug cartel joke 😭😭😭😭😭 — ben & ben hate account (@gjcco) December 9, 2019