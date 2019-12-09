Steve Harvey interviews Miss Colombia Gabriela Tafur Náder onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Comedian Steve Harvey made a joke about cartels while speaking to Miss Colombia Gabriela Tafur Náder onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

Harvey had been discussing his infamous 2015 gaffe, when he incorrectly named Miss Colombia the new Miss Universe instead of Miss Philippines before he made the joke.

Miss Colombia Gabriela Tafur Náder referenced Harvey’s 2015 mistake when Harvey announced she had made the top 20.

“Are you sure?” she joked. “Should I go back?”

Harvey said “Yes, look,” and then spelled out Colombia.

When Náder told Harvey that her country had forgiven his mistake, he said: “The cartel hasn’t forgiven me.”

The joke didn’t sit well with many viewers, who took to Twitter to express their disappointment in Harvey.