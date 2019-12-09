The Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Prof. Ademola Tayo, has said the institution expelled the female student in a viral sex video in order to protect the institution and its alumni.

Prof. Tayo made the statement while speaking during a luncheon with journalists at the Babcock Guest House on Sunday.

Last month a video surfaced of two students making out. Babcock confirmed that the girl was a 300-level student and expelled as a result of the video and the boy was said to have been expelled before the incident.

The VC, however, said some stakeholders commended the university’s decision to expel the student, saying that they would have pulled their wards out of the University.

He said: “We had to take that decision in order to protect this institution and to protect its alumni. Because anywhere they go they say the University where they are all prostitutes. They said the girls are always swallowing …and all kinds of ridicule. If we keep mute, in the public opinion they would think that anything goes in the institution. We had to make a statement to show discipline.

“But I need to tell you that I signed it off with tears in my eyes as a responsible father. But we are not leaving this young lady to her doom. The pastor called me last week and I prayed with the family. The father called me and said pray with your daughter. I said she is still my daughter. Sometimes discipline is therapeutic. It is when you go that you realise that this is not right what I have done and then you go back to yourself.

“I look forward to a time when this young girl would graduate and be celebrated. It may not be here; I don’t know where but we are not throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”

Tayo described the act by the girl giving the boy a blow job as abnormal, The Nation reports.

“It is not normal for a young woman to take the manhood of the man and be swallowing. That is a very dirty thing which supposed not to be heard,” he said, adding that the institution had to apply discipline but with love.