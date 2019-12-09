He plays a superhero with peak superhuman agility in Deadpool and it seems like some of those skills may have rubbed off on Ryan Reynolds, after he was caught on camera dodging a falling barrier.

The 43-year-old was standing on stage on the third day of CCXP Comic-Con Experience in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to promote his new sci-fi film, Free Guy.

In a video posted to Twitter by Juliana Cunha, it shows Ryan jumping down to stand near the crowd at the front. Yahoo News reports.

The actor approached the crowd, who excitedly scrambled to move towards the actor.

Frighteningly, within seconds, the barrier along the edge of the stage collapsed, causing the throng of people to fall forward.

Like lightning, Ryan sprung from the front of the barrier and landed on top of the stage to escape the destruction.

Afterward, he got up and his first reaction was to make sure the people at the front of the barrier were ok, especially the security man, who looked to have been brought to the floor by the smash.

He then made a swift exit, waving at the crowd as he went.

People were quick to take to Twitter to compare Ryan to Deadpool after seeing his impressive moves in action.

“He pulled his Deadpool move on this in a way. love it,” one person wrote.

Ryan has yet to comment on the barrier collapse and there is no official statement about the wellbeing of the crowd at the event.