Rohingya Muslims demanded Myanmar to be held to account at the United Nations’ top court in The Hague, where Myanmar leader and Nobel peace prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is set to defend the country against charges of the genocide of the minority community.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar in 2017 after a brutal military-led crackdown the U.N. has said was executed with “genocidal intent” and included mass killings and rape.

Myanmar vehemently denies allegations of genocide. Myanmar says its military campaign across hundreds of villages in northern Rakhine state was in response to attacks by Rohingya insurgents.

Rohingya Muslims housed in sprawling refugee camps in southern Bangladesh reacted strongly, on Monday to the prospect of Suu Kyi appearing this week at The International Court of Justice in hearings set for Dec. 10 to 12.

19-year-old Mohammed Zobayer, who teaches at a learning center in the camps said: “We witnessed rape, torture, and killings. We saw many killed before our eyes. All we could do was run while our homes burned. Now it is time for the global community to act and hold Myanmar accountable for the horrific crimes they committed. They must be held accountable for genocide against the Rohingya. Suu Kyi spoke of rape being used by the army as a weapon before she came to power, but she is now the defender of the army. Shame!

“We are eagerly waiting for the hearings … but are not sure if we will be able to hear it at all because of the poor internet connectivity here, he added.”