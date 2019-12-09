Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe 2019 after beating eighty-nine women to the coveted title.

The event was held at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday.

The 26-year-old hails from South Africa, and spends her time working as an activist.

According to Tunzi, her biggest passions are ending gender-based violence and promoting natural beauty amongst women.

This year’s crown is called the “Power of Unity,” according to a video from Mouawad Jewelry.

It’s made with 18-karat gold and 1,770 diamonds, including a golden centerpiece stone weighing 62.83 carats, according to Rappler. The floral design of the crown is meant to represent unity among women from all seven continents, while the crown as a whole was inspired by “nature, strength, beauty, femininity, and unity,” according to Mouawad’s video.

