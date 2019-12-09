The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said that millions of Nigerians are not bothered about the re-arrest of publisher and convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, last Friday.
Adesina said this when he appeared on Channels TV this morning, December 9th.
According to him, just a few Nigerians are unhappy with the re-arrest and continued detention of Sowore and Bakare.
Responding to a comment from the presenter that many Nigerians were unhappy with Sowore’s re-arrest in court, Adesina responded “I don’t particularly agree with you when you say a lot of Nigerians are not happy. You know that all this noise has been coming from less than 100,000 Nigerians. And the noise will be so loud that you think it is the whole country. It is a country of 198 million people. When just 100,000 are making noise in the social and traditional media, you would think the whole country is in an uproar. There are millions and millions of people who are not bothered. There are millions of people who know what the issues are. So, you cannot just seek the opinion of a local minority and then conclude that the country is in an uproar.”
Femi,
Who are you working for? If you think your government is doing the right thing why are you bordered about noise from the masses? If your government kill Sowore, another person will rise again for the truth. You act like one whose mind is sick and you will suffer from what you are saying sooner or later. Why can’t you called a spade a spade? Sometimes, when you guys did what you are doing and you think it is for the detriment of the person, not knowing that it will also be for your insult in the near future.
So what DSS did in the federal high court is good in your eyes and it worth it for the image of the country in the international perspective? For your information , It is not only Nigerian condemning the act of Buhari DSS on that Friday. Wait until when America will withdraw their aid. Nonsense …