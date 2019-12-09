The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said that millions of Nigerians are not bothered about the re-arrest of publisher and convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, last Friday.

Adesina said this when he appeared on Channels TV this morning, December 9th.

According to him, just a few Nigerians are unhappy with the re-arrest and continued detention of Sowore and Bakare.

Responding to a comment from the presenter that many Nigerians were unhappy with Sowore’s re-arrest in court, Adesina responded “I don’t particularly agree with you when you say a lot of Nigerians are not happy. You know that all this noise has been coming from less than 100,000 Nigerians. And the noise will be so loud that you think it is the whole country. It is a country of 198 million people. When just 100,000 are making noise in the social and traditional media, you would think the whole country is in an uproar. There are millions and millions of people who are not bothered. There are millions of people who know what the issues are. So, you cannot just seek the opinion of a local minority and then conclude that the country is in an uproar.”