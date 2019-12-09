Prominent Lagos monarch, Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi has enjoined those interested in who becomes the next Oniru of Iru-Victoria Island, to allow the selection process run its full course and support whoever emerges.

In a statement issued in Lagos by the Special Assistant on Public Affairs to the monarch, Tope Oyefeso, he quoted the monarch as saying there are eminently qualified Princes from all the ruling houses that can occupy the stool, as they have the pedigree and tutelage to become King and that the Elegushi has no doubt that a worthy successor will take over from late Oba Idowu Oniru.

While reacting to rumours of the monarch’s preference for a particular candidate, Elegushi stated that he has no preference for any of the contenders, stating that the front-runners are his personal friends, whom he shares many special moments with and are all qualified to occupy the vacant stool.

“I have no preference for any of the contenders to the throne. The major contenders are my personal friends. I have known them for many years and we have shared so many special moments together. I will support whoever emerges as the Oniru. There is a selection process and this is being followed, we all should wait for the outcome of this process.”

Continuing, he said: “I am shocked to read such statements in the media. This is a private family affair of the Onirus and I am sure they are capable of handling this. I am not a member of the family; I am the Elegushi of the Ikate but my power does not include installing a king for another kingdom.”

The monarch enjoined the media to report events leading to the selection accurately, without creating rancour in Iru land and among the contending parties, advising them to allow the laid down rules of selecting a monarch be followed in this instance.