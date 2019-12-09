Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, said Nigeria is drifting as a democratic nation and the rule of law is dying, like under the military junta of Sani Abacha.

His comment followed the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow movement by the DSS last week Friday.

Adams described the arrest a national tragedy.

“What happened at the court reminded me of the dark era of the military but, ironically, the present government under President Muhammadu Buhari is like the military junta of the late Sani Abacha in which the military brigandage held sway for years”, Adams said in a statement published by The Independent.

“I have been watching events as they unfold, but I am saddened that the event that transpired in the court was a testimony that Nigeria has a long way to go.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) failed to respect the rule of law and it was a sad reminder of the military era,” he said.

He said the prolonged detention of Sowore had affected the image of Nigeria, because the world was watching the government with keen interest.

“This is not the democracy we fought for between 1993 and 1998. I remember vividly as activists and pro-democracy groups, we put our lives on the line to ensure that our dreams for this democracy became a reality. Now, democracy is here, but we have lost touch with the ideals of a democratic setting as it is practised in other climes,”he said.