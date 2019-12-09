A Magistrate Court in Isolo, Lagos has sentenced a 24-year-old man, Tobechukwu Anyanwu, to two years imprisonment for stealing 34 pieces of boxers.

Anyanwu had stolen 34 pieces of boxers valued N30,600 at the rate of N900 each from Globus Supermarket, Ago-Palace Way, Isolo LCDA and was caught by the security officer on Monday, 25th of November.

He was subsequently handed over to the police officers of Ago Divisional Police Station, Isolo from where he was charged to court.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Oje Uagbale explained that the accused was caught by the security lady manning the entrance of the supermarket who noticed he had kept something underneath his clothes and subsequently handed him over to the police.

Anyanwu later pleaded guilty to the offense punishable under section 287 criminal law, volume 44 of Lagos State 2015.

The presiding Magistrate, Olufunmilayo Teluwo sentenced him to two years imprisonment.