Isine Ibanga: wins two awards, including Investigative Journalist of the Year

By Jennifer Okundia

Isine Ibanga from the online Next Edition newspaper  won the 2019 Investigative Journalist of the Year Award given yearly by the Wole Soyinka Center for Investigative Journalism.

He  was also the winner in the Online Category for his report on “How bribe taking security operatives, gangs force Nigerians to pay dearly for food”. The two-part report was published by the online newspaper on 9 April  and 1 May this year.

INVESTIGATION: How bribe-taking security operatives, gangs force Nigerians to pay dearly for food (PART 1)

https://www.nextedition.com.ng/investigation-how-bribe-taking-security-operatives-gangs-force-nigerians-to-pay-dearly-for-food-part-2

The awards for this year were given Monday 9  December  at NECA House, Ikeja Lagos.

Femi Falana (SAN), who presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to veteran photojournalist , Sunmi Smart Cole, seized the moment to congratulate all  the winners, urging them not to rest on their oars.

Falana slammed Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity to the Muhammadu Buhari administration and Femi Adesina, special adviser on media and publicity for insulting Nigerians by issuing a false statement that the Department of State Services arrested Saharareporters publisher  to protect Nigerians from Insurgency.

Jiti Ogunye, Board Secretary, WSCIJ gave the closing remarks and appreciation.

Isine Ibanga gets his overall prize from Prof. Ropo Sekoni

Below are the winners from different categories:

Online

Ayodele Adeniran – Guardian Photojournalist (Award for commended works)
Saheed Olugbon – Punch Newspaper Photojournalist (Award for commended works)
Odutayo Odusanya – Punch (Award plus N50,000) (Runner up)
Damilola Banjo – Sahara Reporters (Award for commended works)
Chikezie Omeje – International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) ( Award plus N50,000) (Runner up)
Isine Ibanga – The Next Edition Newspaper (Winner) (Award plus N100,000)

Editorial

Albert Ohams – The Sun Newspaper Cartoon Editor (Award for commended works)
Mary Abayomi Fatile – FRCN (Award for commended works)
Bukola Samuel Wemimo – TVC (Award for commended works)
Sharon Ijasan – TVC (Award plus N50,000) (Runner up)

Samson Folarin, left wins in the Print category  for his report on plagiarism scandal at Nnamdi Azikiwe University

Print

Oladimeji Ramon – Punch (Award for commended works)
Chinwe Agbeze – The Sun (Award plus N50,000) (Runner up)
Samson Folarin – Punch (Winner) (Award plus N100,000)

Anti Corruption Defender Award (Honorary Award Recipients)

Osai Ojigho Amnesty International Nigeria (Human Rights Specialty)

Sunmi Smart-Cole Lifetime Award for Journalistic Excellence

Overall Winner
Isine Ibanga (N50,000 extra)

Oladimeji Ramon won a commendation in Print category

Lifetime Award for Sunmi Smart Cole, presented by Femi Falana

All award winners

Isine Ibanga: gives a speech

 

 

 