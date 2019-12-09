By Jennifer Okundia

Isine Ibanga from the online Next Edition newspaper won the 2019 Investigative Journalist of the Year Award given yearly by the Wole Soyinka Center for Investigative Journalism.

He was also the winner in the Online Category for his report on “How bribe taking security operatives, gangs force Nigerians to pay dearly for food”. The two-part report was published by the online newspaper on 9 April and 1 May this year.

https://www.nextedition.com.ng/investigation-how-bribe-taking-security-operatives-gangs-force-nigerians-to-pay-dearly-for-food-part-2

The awards for this year were given Monday 9 December at NECA House, Ikeja Lagos.

Femi Falana (SAN), who presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to veteran photojournalist , Sunmi Smart Cole, seized the moment to congratulate all the winners, urging them not to rest on their oars.

Falana slammed Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity to the Muhammadu Buhari administration and Femi Adesina, special adviser on media and publicity for insulting Nigerians by issuing a false statement that the Department of State Services arrested Saharareporters publisher to protect Nigerians from Insurgency.

Jiti Ogunye, Board Secretary, WSCIJ gave the closing remarks and appreciation.

Below are the winners from different categories:

Online

Ayodele Adeniran – Guardian Photojournalist (Award for commended works)

Saheed Olugbon – Punch Newspaper Photojournalist (Award for commended works)

Odutayo Odusanya – Punch (Award plus N50,000) (Runner up)

Damilola Banjo – Sahara Reporters (Award for commended works)

Chikezie Omeje – International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) ( Award plus N50,000) (Runner up)

Isine Ibanga – The Next Edition Newspaper (Winner) (Award plus N100,000)

Editorial

Albert Ohams – The Sun Newspaper Cartoon Editor (Award for commended works)

Mary Abayomi Fatile – FRCN (Award for commended works)

Bukola Samuel Wemimo – TVC (Award for commended works)

Sharon Ijasan – TVC (Award plus N50,000) (Runner up)

Print

Oladimeji Ramon – Punch (Award for commended works)

Chinwe Agbeze – The Sun (Award plus N50,000) (Runner up)

Samson Folarin – Punch (Winner) (Award plus N100,000)

Anti Corruption Defender Award (Honorary Award Recipients)

Osai Ojigho Amnesty International Nigeria (Human Rights Specialty)

Sunmi Smart-Cole Lifetime Award for Journalistic Excellence

Overall Winner

Isine Ibanga (N50,000 extra)