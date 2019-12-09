By Jethro Ibileke

The Benin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says it has secured the convictions of 84 persons for corrupt practices from January 2019 to date.

It also said it recovered N217,268,239, with the forfeiture of various properties which include houses and vessels, within the period under review.

EFCC’s Zonal Director, Muhtar Bello, disclosed this on Monday, in Benin, during a road walk to commemorate the World Anti-Corruption Day.

He said the Commission was determined to win the fight against corruption through “preventive measures, diligent investigation and prosecution.”

According to him, “For us at the EFCC, we recognize the fact that we cannot win the fight against corruption alone.

“We need the support and cooperation of all stakeholders, in order to make meaningful progress in restoring transparency, accountability and due process in public governance.

“Therefore, I urge you as members and leaders of various interest groups, trade union, civil society organizations and professional bodies to facilitate mass education, mobilization and active participation of Nigerians in the fight against corruption.”